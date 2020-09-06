Old Navy will pay employees to work election polls in November

Old Navy will reward employees for heading to the polls with a full day’s pay to work as election judges this November, according to a statement released on Business Wire.

The full statement is provided below:

“In an election year that has the potential to attract a historic turnout, Old Navy is working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on November 3.

Since 1994, Old Navy has celebrated belonging and inclusivity, and has stood for its commitment to equality, celebrating differences and advocating for every voice. Today these values are more important than ever. With a workforce that mirrors the make-up of America, Old Navy is encouraging its field employees to engage with the democratic process to show that every voice and action counts.

Old Navy will compensate store associates who serve as poll workers with eight hours of pay. In addition to pay provided by Old Navy, employees who serve will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction.

‘We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls. Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,’ said Nancy Green, Head of Old Navy.

The initiative will also expand beyond Old Navy’s store employee base. The brand will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well. Old Navy customers can sign-up to apply to serve at a polling station in their local area here.”