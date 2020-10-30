Old high school yearbook with family ties sent to Asheboro teacher

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Whether it’s with pictures, a quote or a message from a friend, most of the pages in a yearbook tell a story.

Molly Bunch has seen a lot of yearbooks in her 16 years of teaching. One that recently showed up in the mail was a little different and a lot more special than others.

“An anonymous person found the annual at a thrift store in Jacksonville, Florida, and she mailed it as an act of kindness,” said Bunch, an Asheboro High School english teacher.

It’s from the year 1945, and someone Bunch knows and is very close to is pictured inside. When she grabbed it, something magical happened.

“The book, it sort of naturally opened to a page where my grandmother was featured,” Bunch said.

Her grandmother, Claudine Cox, later became Claudine Bunch through marriage. Mrs. Bunch helped create this book and many others.

“She was the business manager ash-hi-life which is our yearbook staff,” Bunch said.

Also in the package from the stranger was a letter filled with kind words that brought back memories of Bunch’s beloved cousin Katie who died three years ago.

“Her legacy was ‘be kind.’ She was a history school teacher here and also graduated from here,” Bunch said. “I felt like I had two angels visiting me.”

A simple gift from one person turned into a moment to treasure for her.

“To see my beautiful grandmother and be reminded of my cousin Katie to just keep going through these hard times during the pandemic and remember that I’m here. I’m serving my home,” Bunch said.

A scholarship was created in Katie Bunch’s honor at Asheboro High school. She died of ovarian cancer.

