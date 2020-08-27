Part of old Blue Bell Factory in Greensboro to be transformed to make city a better place for businesses, entrepreneurs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big changes are coming to downtown Greensboro.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce held a virtual “State of Our Community” meeting.

During that meeting, local developer Andy Zimmerman announced that part of the old Blue Bell Factory on Elm Street would be transformed to make Greensboro a better place for businesses and entrepreneurs.

FOX8 got a sneak peak at what it will look like and what it will have to offer.

The plan is that in just 3-4 months, the 35,000 square foot space will be used to house the new “Transform GSO,” which is the new re-branding for HQ Greensboro.

The goal is to have a bigger impact and build on the local economy in the city.

“I believe in Greensboro. I believe in downtown as the heart of our city,” Zimmerman said.

It’s a city, he says, is missing one thing.

“We don’t have this large of a space, in one place, that is focused on the kind of entrepreneurship that we want to focus on,” Zimmerman said.

With big plans and big opportunities on the horizon, he says it’s all possible.

Zimmerman took FOX8 into the building shared with Centric Brands Inc., to show his vision for a future after the pandemic.

“It’s the time to do it. I want to be ready when COVID is behind us,” he said. “To be able to compete on the entrepreneurial scene in North Carolina and around the country.”

With 52 offices, a 12,000-square-foot event space, co-working areas, and a classroom, Zimmerman hopes “Transform GSO” will be a place of innovation for everyone.

“We want to be all inclusive. We do want to focus on startups. We do want to focus on minorities. And we want to focus on existing businesses as well,” he said. “It’s the collaboration that is going to make this a success here.”

So far, there are four companies who plan to set up shop in the new building.

Zimmerman can’t announce the names just yet, but he is excited for what it means for other opportunities.

“We have had great conversations with universities. We want [North Carolina] A&T a part of this, we want Bennett College to be a part of this, we want UNCG apart of this,” he said. “Any and all schools. So that after-school programs and entrepreneurship and mentorship can happen to students, to small businesses, and existing businesses.”

Zimmerman is also looking forward to future partnerships that he hopes will lead to more economic growth in Greensboro.

“[To] build on companies that can start here and build on the resources. Then, like at HQ, we hope we can kick them out of the nest. They’ll stay in Greensboro, they’ll hire a lot more people, and they will rent a lot more space,” he said. “I think that’s what is going to come out of here: singles, doubles, and triples that will drive runs home.”

FOX8 is told Transform GSO is planning on making workspace accessible to anyone, with either reduced rents or scholarships to allow free space.

If current public health guidelines require it, there is a plan in place for social distancing, extra sanitization, and required face coverings inside of the building.