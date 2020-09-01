Ohio city unearths 880-pound mystery during river clean-up

Ohio city unearths 880-pound mystery during river cleanup (City of Delaware, Ohio)

DELAWARE, Ohio — One Ohio city has an 880-pound mystery on their hands.

On Aug. 22, the city cleaned up the Olentangy River. They unearthed 45 trash bags worth of the usual refuse.

Then they unearthed this.

It was an 880-pound hunk of metal shaped like a melted Hershey Kiss.

“So far, we’ve ruled out UFO,” the city said on Facebook. “Any guesses on what it could be?”

The city still doesn’t have answer.

After digging up the massive mystery with a backhoe, the metal was recycled with the funds going toward the Olentangy Watershed Alliance.