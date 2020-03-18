Ohio 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 2-year-old has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a Franklin County Public Health spokesperson.

Originally, the spokesperson said this was an instance of community spread but later corrected the information to say that it was not.

On Tuesday, the first case of community spread was announced in Columbus when it was announced that a 23-year-old female with underlying health conditions was confirmed to have COVID-19.

The first case of COVID-19 in Columbus was announced on Saturday, March 14. Franklin County has two additional cases, including a Columbus firefighter/EMT.