SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Rescue officials are responding to a fall at Pilot Mountain State Park on Sunday, according to a Stokes and Surry County incident alert.

The Surry County EMS directer says a woman fell from a ledge.

She is reportedly stable, and EMS workers are currently extracting her from where she fell.

Crews are on scene at Ledge Springs Trail.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.