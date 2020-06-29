Officials use drones, apps for crowd control to help manage coronavirus

Officials in Valencia, Spain are using drones, apps and other technology to control the crowds on the beaches this summer.

In some beaches, people will get a red alert on their phone if there are too many people out on the sand.

And in other more narrow beaches, people will have to use an app to book space for a beach towel.

In Valencia, police used drones over the weekend to monitor the crowds.

It’s all part of the new COVID rules for going to the beach as Spain tries to stay vigilant while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

People are allowed to come in groups of less than 20 but also have to space out two meters apart.

Masks are not required but encouraged.