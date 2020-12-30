Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

A box truck floats in the water after driving off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning Dec. 29, 2020, near Virginia Beach, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the driver of a box truck that plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on the bridge’s northbound lanes.

Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent says emergency response crews were searching for the driver after finding the vehicle floating in the water.

Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Tara Molle says witnesses saw a man leave the truck and drift westward in the water.

Molle says it isn’t clear whether the driver climbed or fell out of the vehicle.