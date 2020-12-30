VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the driver of a box truck that plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday on the bridge’s northbound lanes.
Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent says emergency response crews were searching for the driver after finding the vehicle floating in the water.
Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Tara Molle says witnesses saw a man leave the truck and drift westward in the water.
Molle says it isn’t clear whether the driver climbed or fell out of the vehicle.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- ‘Like a bathtub filling up’: Alabama is slammed by the virus
- Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay
- Will vaccines protect against new COVID strain? What to know now that the variant is in US
- Thieves in Piedmont Triad steal catalytic converters
- 4-year-old New York boy whose ‘smile and spunk lit up the room’ dies of coronavirus