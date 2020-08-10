Officials searching for person who went missing at Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Stokes County are currently looking for a person who went missing at Belews Lake over the weekend, according to a Stokes County Emergency Management news release.

Stokes County Communications were called at 5:22 pm on Saturday and told that someone went missing in Belews Lake.

The person went into the water and did not resurface.

Search crews with sonar began scanning the area and boat crews helpted with the search.

Divers from the High Point Fire Department and Guilford Association of SCUBA Personnel have been diving in the area.

Crews are actively using a sonar and remote underwater robot vehicle to find the missing person.

Anyone on Belews Lake should use caution and allow the boat crews and divers to work safely.

NC Wildlife, the Stokes –Rockingham Fire Department, Belews Creek Fire Department, Madison Rescue, Lewisville Fire Department, Sherrills Ford – Terrell Fire and Rescue, Stokes County Emergency Management, Stokes County Fire Marshal, Stokes County Emergency Services, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and NC Emergency Management helped in the search.