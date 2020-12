WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officials responded to a fire at a Lowe’s Foods in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

A trash can was reportedly set on fire at the Lowe’s Foods on 3372 Robinhood Road.

The building was not damaged.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Commercial building fire 3300 blk of Robinhood road. Fire attack in progress. #wsfire.143 pic.twitter.com/4tLYwqT7U4 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 27, 2020