Officials put up closure signs at public access points to beach in Myrtle Beach area

by: WBTW

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials began putting up closure signs Tuesday at public access points to the beach in response to Gov. McMaster’s executive order closing all beaches to the public.

“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and to close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers and waterways,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but it is a necessary action to prevent the spread of this dangerous virus.”

Photos taken in Garden City and around Horry County show the signs being put up.

The order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way. They must still follow the governor’s other order, which bans gatherings of three or more people.

Violating the order would be a misdemeanor offense. The punishment is either a fine up to $100 or a maximum of 30 days in jail.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

