Officials launch fundraiser to help Greensboro workers in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We’re nearly a week in to Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order closing all restaurants and bars in North Carolina.

Businesses are now relying on delivery and take-out services to stay afloat.

Normally, South Elm Street in Greensboro would be booming on a Saturday night. But not this weekend.

Everyone is social distancing, and a local organization is using the isolation to bring people together.

“The coronavirus is pretty much something new for all us,” said Lewis Anderson, a Greensboro resident.

An otherwise bustling downtown is now silent.

“You can’t do anything else. You can’t really go out,” said Mack Arrington, who also lives in Greensboro.

Kerry Nance oversees grants and volunteer work for the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro. The IRC helps the homeless and is now raising money to help restaurant workers who have lost their jobs.

The online fundraiser was launched just days ago and has already raised $10,000.

“This has taken a huge hit on people already, and we know so many of the restaurants and bars have had to lay off almost all of their staff. It’s been really heartwarming to see all of the community come together, and I’m super glad that we’re able to provide some small amount of support for those folks,” Nance said.

The money will be evenly split among workers in need.

Kerry tells FOX8 the goal is to raise over $75,000.

You can find more information about the relief fund here.

