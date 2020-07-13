Officials: Inmate dies at county jail in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An inmate in a North Carolina jail has died two days after he was booked into the facility.

News outlets report 51-year-old Michael Daniel Mangan was found unresponsive in his Mecklenburg County Jail cell in Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that jail staff and first responders attempted CPR on Mangan before he died.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will investigate his death.

Records obtained by The Charlotte Observer show Mangan was booked into the jail Friday on larceny charges.

The release says he was put in a separate unit to screen for coronavirus symptoms.