RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal officials are warning of an alarming rise in the number of switches found across the country. The device, which can fit most semi-automatic handguns, converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun.

“We have law enforcement officers who often feel outgunned,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley from the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Easley’s office put out a warning Wednesday, reminding North Carolinians of the federal penalties associated with even possessing one of these devices. Having a Glock switch can result in up to 10 years in federal prison, as well as a $250,000 fine.

“With one single trigger pull, you can dump 50 rounds of ammunition in just a matter of seconds,” Easley explained.

There’s been an alarming rise in the prevalence of the devices across the country in recent years. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, more than 5,000 switches were recovered nationwide between 2017 to 2021, a staggering 570% increase compared to the previous four years.

Close to home, two North Carolinians were recently charged on federal counts, accused of having the devices on ghost guns.

19-year-old, Lamikah Baptist from Farmville, was sentenced to 80 months for possession of a machine gun. Easley’s office said officers in Greenville responded to a ShotSpotter call of more than a dozen shots in rapid succession in January.

The other person charged, 24-year-old Tyrese Dawson, was sentenced to 162 months for two counts of possessing a machine gun conversion device, as well as drug possession charges from a separate incident in Wilmington.

Easley is hoping to raise awareness about the issue with law enforcement and prosecutors, helping them to identify the devices and report them to his office, in hopes hefty federal charges will deter people from using them.

“We cannot have, and will not tolerate machineguns on the streets of Raleigh or Eastern North Carolina more broadly,” he said.

Anyone with information about conversion devices can call the ATF tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477).