Officials find body of missing Raleigh man in Virginia

RALEIGH, N.C. – The body of a 39-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday afternoon has been found in Virginia, according to Raleigh police, WNCN reports.

William “Andy” Banks’ body was found in Virginia with help from deputies with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

His body will now be sent to the coroner in Roanoke, Virginia, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday afternoon after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

Banks’ Range Rover was located in Danville on Monday.

Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Virginia was arrested Monday in relation to the disappearance of Banks. He was placed in the Danville City Jail after being taken into custody.

Merritt was charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Merritt wasn’t served with those warrants until he was brought to Raleigh. The 34-year-old waived extradition early Tuesday.

Arrest records show he was processed at the Wake County Detention Center at 10 p.m.