Officials asking for public’s help in finding missing NC man with impairment

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Roy William Manley

Manley is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 76, 5’4″ and weighs 155 pounds.

He is described as wearing glasses, a blue and white checkered shirt, a blue jacket and dark blue pants.

He was last seen at 4198 Soundside Road in Columbia, NC.

Anyone with information about manley should call Sgt. M Sheppard at the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 796-2251.