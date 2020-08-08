Officials asking for public’s help finding missing NC woman

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered Patsey Maxine Wallace.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Wallace, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is 70, 5’7″ and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen on Foxhill Cirlce in Raleigh wearing grey pants and a blue shirt with a tan/brown pocketbook.

Anyone with information about Wallace should call Officer D.M. Brown at the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-4455.