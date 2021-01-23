Officials asking for public’s help finding missing infant

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Yisrael Toler was last seen in the area of West 32nd Street in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing child alert was issued on Saturday morning for a 4-month-old infant out of Jacksonville, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Yisrael Toler was last seen in the area of West 32nd Street in Jacksonville.

Police say she may be in the company of Evelyne Franzua, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Evelyne Franzua

The two may be traveling in a 2011 silver Nissan Altima with a Florida tag that reads NNWZ24.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.