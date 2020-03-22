Officials asking for public’s help finding missing Burlington teen

Anthony Jendiel Quintero Perez

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Officials with the Burlington Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Anthony Jendiel Quintero Perez.

On Saturday at 10:35 pm, officers were told about a missing juvenile.

Anthony is described as 5’7” and approximately 130 pounds.

He has brown eyes, medium complexion and dark brown hair (short on the sides and longer/curly on the top). He was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anthony was last seen in the 200 block of Colonial Drive in Burlington.

Officers ask that if you know the whereabouts of Anthony to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.