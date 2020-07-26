Officials asking for public’s help finding missing 3-year-old

3-year-old Neveah Chaseberry is described as being 2 feet, 6 inches tall, between 30-40 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. (Source: AMBER Alert)

LONGVIEW, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help finding 3-year-old Neveah Chaseberry, who they believe is in grave or immediate danger.

She was last seen on July 15 in Longview, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Longview police are also looking for 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry in connection with Neveah’s abduction.

53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 260 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Officials say he has tattoos on his left and right arms, abdomen, chest and back; discoloration on his abdomen, left and right leg; and a scar on left elbow. (Source: AMBER Alert)

He is believed to be driving a gold Lexus GS300 with a license plate that reads JFT9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

If you have any information about where this child might be, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.