Officials asking for public’s help finding missing 3-year-old

LONGVIEW, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help finding 3-year-old Neveah Chaseberry, who they believe is in grave or immediate danger.
She was last seen on July 15 in Longview, Texas, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
She is 2’6″ and weighs between 30-40 pounds. Neveah has black hair and brown eyes.
Longview police are also looking for 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry in connection with Neveah’s abduction.
He is believed to be driving a gold Lexus GS300 with a license plate that reads JFT9567. The car has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.
He is 5’11” and weighs 260 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms, chest, abdomen and back. He has a scar on his left elbow as well.
If you have any information about where this child might be, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.