Officials asking for public’s help finding 3-year-old

Officers in Kansas City issued an Amber Alert on Friday for 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials in Kansas City issued an Amber Alert on Friday for 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.

She was described as white with brown hair and blue green eyes.

She is around 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Olivia was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.

At 6:30 a.m., her father woke up and realized she was not in the home, officials said.

He found the back door of the home open.

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the area.

There is no known suspect or information about a suspect vehicle available at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at (913) 596-3000 or call 911.