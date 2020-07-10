Officials asking for public’s help finding 3-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials in Kansas City issued an Amber Alert on Friday for 3-year-old Olivia Jansen.
She was described as white with brown hair and blue green eyes.
She is around 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
Olivia was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.
At 6:30 a.m., her father woke up and realized she was not in the home, officials said.
He found the back door of the home open.
Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the area.
There is no known suspect or information about a suspect vehicle available at this time.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at (913) 596-3000 or call 911.