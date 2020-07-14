Officials asking for public’s help finding 17-year-old last seen walking dog in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s finding 17-year-old Jewel McKie, who was last seen walking her dog in south Charlotte.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, McKie left her home on Simsbury Road, which is off of Fairview Road, and didn’t return.

Police say she had her poodle named Leo with her.

Officials say this behavior is highly irregular for her, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Anyone who sees or has information about Jewel McKie is asked to call 911, immediately, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.