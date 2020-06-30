Officials asking for public’s help finding 1-year-old believed to be abducted from home

POPLAR, Mont. — Officials in Montana issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday and are asking for the public’s help finding a 1-year-old boy believed to be taken from his home.

Malachai Talley was taken by Dejarreh Talley and three unknown males Tuesday morning, officials say.

All of the alleged abductors were possibly intoxicated.

Malachai was described as being around 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white or gray onesie.

Officials said Dejarreh Talley kicked in the door to the residence and forcefully took Malachai.

The four men climbed into a small silver or white SUV.

Authorities said it was unknown which direction they went, but they may be heading to Williston, ND.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Fort Beck Tribal Police at (406) 653-6240 or call 911.