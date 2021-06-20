Officers won’t face charges in shooting death of NC man, prosecutor says

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says two police officers will not face criminal charges over the shooting death of a Mooresville man.

The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson had cleared the officers.

He said they reasonably feared for their lives.

They had fired high-powered rifles at Chris Craven outside his home in August. Craven was a parts department employee for Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR racing team.

His wife told the Observer earlier this month that Craven was having a mental health crisis and had complied with police commands.

Gregson said the officers were informed that Craven had committed a domestic assault and was suicidal.

The prosecutor said both officers saw Craven pull out a pistol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter