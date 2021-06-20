Officers won’t face charges in shooting death of NC man, prosecutor says

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says two police officers will not face criminal charges over the shooting death of a Mooresville man.

The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson had cleared the officers.

He said they reasonably feared for their lives.

They had fired high-powered rifles at Chris Craven outside his home in August. Craven was a parts department employee for Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR racing team.

His wife told the Observer earlier this month that Craven was having a mental health crisis and had complied with police commands.

Gregson said the officers were informed that Craven had committed a domestic assault and was suicidal.

The prosecutor said both officers saw Craven pull out a pistol.