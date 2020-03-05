At least 1 person shot near Dudley High School in Greensboro; officers on scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch Live: Officers on scene of shooting near Dudley High School in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers are on scene of a reported shooting near Dudley High School in Greensboro, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened at about 8:54 a.m. at 1100 Willow Road and that there was no shooting on school grounds.

Greensboro Police Chief said one person was shot.

After the shooting, the victim was taken onto Dudley High School property and later taken to a hospital.

Officers have only identified the victim as male. They have not confirmed whether or not the victim is a student.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, James said.

Dudley, Academy at Lincoln and Bluford Elementary School are all sheltering in place. Police say there is no threat to schools.

Officers are on scene of a reported shooting near Dudley High School in Greensboro, according to police. (Olivia Steen/WGHP)

