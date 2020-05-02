Officers investigating potential explosives found in NC home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Kinston Police Department is investigating explosives found in a home Saturday morning.

On Saturday, May 2 at 11:29 a.m., a resident on Parrott Avenue in Kinston contacted the police department to let them know they had found what is suspected to be 5-6 sticks of dynamite in a house the resident had recently purchased.

After investigating, the KPD discovered the house has been vacant for nearly two decades.

Representatives from the KPD and the Kinston Fire Department have evacuated a 300-feet radius of the house (approximately 30-35 homes).

At this moment, an Explosive Ordinance Division unit from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is at the home to mitigate and dispose of the danger.

This is an active scene.