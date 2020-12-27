Officers investigating after man shot, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Officers in Winston-Salem are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:22 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 177 Highland Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found Olatunji Massey, 39, of Winston-Salem, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

Massey was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Despite all emergency medical treatment, Massey succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and have assumed investigative responsibility.

The investigation is in the early stages. Specific details related to the investigation will not be released at this time. However, it appears to be an isolated event.

The next of kin has been notified.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.