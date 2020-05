GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro officers are investigating a shooting Thursday morning.

At about 4:27 a.m., officers responded to the scene on the 5300 block of Strasburg Drive.

Two victims were found.

It is unclear if the victims were hurt or the severity of any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.