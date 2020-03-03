Officers in Lexington asking for public’s help in finding vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Officers in Lexington are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Investigators say they have reason to believe the vehicle is going to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500, 3500 or a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Avalanche.

The vehicle should have front right passenger side damage to the grill, headlight, turn signal and front right corner.

The color of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw a Chevrolet Silverado or Chevrolet Avalanche pulled over or in the area of Business 29-70, US 64 or North Main Street between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday to call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

The victim of the hit-and-run was identified as Enrique Jermaine Williams, 46, of Lexington.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, police responded when they got a call about a deceased person on the side of North Business 29-70 just north of the Winston Road interchange.

Officers determined the victim was hit by a vehicle the night before he was found.

The crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run, and investigators are currently trying to determine what type of vehicle is involved and who was driving it.

The northbound lanes of Business 29-70 were shut down for a period of time in the morning but are now reopen.