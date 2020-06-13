Officers befriend 4-year-old with cancer after seeing one-man protest

CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — For the last year and a half, 4-year-old AJ and his mom Katrina have not let a cancer diagnosis get them down.

And it certainly wasn’t going to stop them from participating in protests in their own way.

“I was like, you know what? You don’t have to be in front of a big crowd to voice your opinion. I said lets just let my son voice his opinion in his own way, and had I explained to him what he was doing,” Katrina said.

So they made a sign and posed for photos outside their apartment.

While on patrol, UCA Officer Christopher Vasquez noticed AJ and his mom decided to stop by.

The connection was instant.

“AJ ran up to me and gave me a big ol’ hug. Man, holding in the waterworks was hard because he’s just so pure and gave so freely with his love. It made my heart feel so happy,” Vasquez said.

To share the love, he called to see if other officers also wanted to meet AJ.

They were met with open arms.

“It was a feeling of relief knowing that not everybody hates us, not everyone sees us as bad people and they still want to get to know us and especially kids want to be seen with us,” Kaitlyn Weber said.

“Not everybody is going to be the same. Not everybody is going to like each other. That’s the realistic part of life. But we can at least try,” Vasquez said.

The interaction made a lasting impression on every single person there. It shows that taking just a few minutes out of your day can make an impact in a big way.

Katrina Morris: “Every officer that I’ve met has been amazing to me and my son. At the end of the day, there’s still good police officers out there. I don’t want to call out everyone, and this is a prime example of good people,” Katrina said.

“Especially at a young age, you don’t really know a whole lot of what’s going on, but you can start learning now and start learning that were here to help you and to protect you and not to have you run away from us,” Weber said.

“I hope when he sees cops of a different color or of a different height, different shape, different size, whatever, he remembers, ‘hey, they’re our friends.’ Were all human. We all bleed the same color,” Vasquez said.