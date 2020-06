The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Stephanie Juarez.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 17-year-old Stephanie Juarez.

Police say she was last seen in the 8000 block of Highway 544.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a green tank top and a white jacket.

Juarez is 4′10″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to call Horry County Police at (843) 248-1520.

🚨MISSING – RUNAWAY🚨#HCPD is looking for Stephanie Juarez, 17, who was last seen near the 8000 block of HWY 544.



She was last seen wearing jeans, a green tank, and a white jacket.



Juarez is 4’10” and 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.



Have info? Call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/UE3XzwpWqk — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 21, 2020