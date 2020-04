DAPHNE, Ala. — Officers with the Daphne Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Amelia Ann Wright.

Wright has brown hair and green eyes. She is five foot and three inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing white denim shorts and a pink shirt with white tennis shoes near her residence in Daphne, Alabama on Sunday.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Amelia Ann Wright, please contact the DPD at (251) 620-0911 or call 911.