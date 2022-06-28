CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was shot in the leg while responding to a disturbance in the NoDa area of Charlotte early Tuesday morning, police officials confirmed.

Police said officers were responding to a report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling in the 400 block of East 36 Street near The Blind Pig around 2:30 a.m.

While on the scene, an officer was shot in the upper leg, officials said. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said there was no indication the officer returned fire.

CMPD said there is no suspect in custody.