Officer shot in chest and killed, suspect found dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A suspect was found dead following the shooting death of a Toledo police officer.
Officer Anthony Dia was killed while responding to a disturbance at a Home Depot.
The officer’s death was confirmed by Chief George Kral at a press conference on Saturday morning.
Kral said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
He says Dia died in a hospital after being shot in the chest by a suspect who was intoxicated.
The 57-year-old suspect fled from the scene to a wooded area near the Home Depot parking lot.
Officers with the Toledo Police Department reported hearing a single gunshot go off in the woods. The suspect died around 3:15 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head, officers say.
Chief Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke to the media about the incident early Saturday morning.
Dia leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he will never forget what he saw in the emergency room.
“On behalf of the city of Toledo, I offer heartfelt condolences to our family, which today has a broken heart. We will never forget the contributions and sacrifices of Anthony Dia,” he said.