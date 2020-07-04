Officer shot in chest and killed, suspect found dead

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A suspect was found dead following the shooting death of a Toledo police officer.

Officer Anthony Dia was killed while responding to a disturbance at a Home Depot.

The officer’s death was confirmed by Chief George Kral at a press conference on Saturday morning.

Kral said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He says Dia died in a hospital after being shot in the chest by a suspect who was intoxicated.

The 57-year-old suspect fled from the scene to a wooded area near the Home Depot parking lot.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department reported hearing a single gunshot go off in the woods. The suspect died around 3:15 a.m. from a gunshot wound to the head, officers say.

Chief Kral and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz spoke to the media about the incident early Saturday morning.

Dia leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old child, the chief said.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz said he will never forget what he saw in the emergency room.

“On behalf of the city of Toledo, I offer heartfelt condolences to our family, which today has a broken heart. We will never forget the contributions and sacrifices of Anthony Dia,” he said.