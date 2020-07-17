Officer shot Graham man accidentally or in self-defense, district attorney says; Suspect was not armed

GRAHAM, N.C. — District Attorney Sean Boone shared new details on Friday, months after a man was shot and killed by police in Graham.

Jaquyn Oneill Light, 20, of Graham, was killed after he allegedly tried to run from police on Jan. 28. Officer did not reveal until Friday that Light was not in possession of a gun.

The shooting prompted an investigation per protocol.

The district attorney said Friday the investigation concluded that Light had likely heard officers in the home and went out the front door where he likely believed there were no police.

The district attorney believes that Light unintentionally collided with Pollock.

Boone said the shooting was either accidental or in self-defense. Both are consistent with the evidence, he said. Pollock will not face charges.

Evidence shows Light was not shot in the back, Boone said.

The district attorney said he believes the more likely conclusion is that the shot was fired accidentally.

At about 11:28 p.m. Jan. 28, police were responding to 716 E. Elm St to serve a warrant after receiving an anonymous tip that Jaquyn Oneill Light, 20, of Graham, was at the address, police said at a Jan. 29 news conference.

Light was wanted for two felony probation violation, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor simple assault.

Three officers were on scene speaking with a person at the back of the home when an officer saw Light inside the home, police say.

The front of the home was covered in black plastic which meant the only light in the area came from street lights and the front of the home was dark.

Light allegedly ran through the plastic on the front side of the home and encountered Officer Marcus Pollock who was standing out front.

Pollock reportedly said “Graham police” before ordering Light to stop. Light then accidentally collided with the officer, Boone said.

The two struggled for about 20 to 25 feet. Pollock brought Light to the ground and, in the process, dropped his weapon.

During this interaction, Pollock fired a gun, hitting the man, police said.

The gunshot struck Light on the “left side of the abdomen,” Boone said.

Light did not have a weapon, the district attorney confirmed.

The medical examiner said the shooting likely happened a couple inches to a couple of feet away.

“The SBI is conducting the criminal investigation at this part. The only people that witnessed the discharge of the firearm were the officer and Mr. Light,” Lt. Daniel Sisk said.

Light was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Officer Pollock’s body-worn camera was not activated until after the shooting and ran for about 10 minutes. Another officer at the scene had activated his camera upon exiting his patrol car and ran for about an hour.

Neighbors told FOX8 the area was typically quiet, and they hadn’t heard anything leading up to the shooting.

“I am concerned that someone was shot in the area, this close to my house, but I’m more concerned that I didn’t hear it,” said Karen Pollock, who lives near the home.

Marcus Pollock was placed on administrative leave while SBI investigates.

Graham police say it has been about 20 years since someone was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Graham.

“It is not a small matter to be responsible for taking a life,” Chief Jeff Prichard said. He announced during a news conference on Jan. 29 that he will meet with Light’s family to discuss what happened.