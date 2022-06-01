LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a traffic stop led to an officer-involved shooting in a residential neighborhood in Locust, authorities said.

According to the Locust Police Department, an officer tried to pull over a silver convertible car driven by Michael Angela Gales, 37, of Locust, after witnessing multiple traffic violations in the area of North Central Avenue and Bethel Church Road.

The officer followed the vehicle to the Whispering Hills subdivision near the intersection of Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive where Gales stopped and got out of his vehicle.

Authorities said shortly after, there was an exchange of gunfire between Gales and the Locust officer, with Gales being struck. Fire and EMS were called to the scene and emergency aid was given to Gales.

Police said Gales was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, where as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, he was listed in critical condition.

The Locust officer was not struck by gunfire during the exchange, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to conduct an investigation into this incident, per Locust Police Department policy. The involved officer has also been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI’s investigation and the Locust Police Dept.’s administrative investigation.

The identity of the officer is not being released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.