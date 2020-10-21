Officer in raid says Breonna Taylor ‘didn’t deserve to die’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor after he was wounded by her boyfriend’s gunshot says she “didn’t deserve to die.”

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly says police at the scene had to defend themselves after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.

Mattingly was speaking for the first time to ABC News and the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Mattingly says police officers “want to do the right thing.”

A grand jury last month charged an officer with endangering Taylor’s neighbors, but none of the three police who fired guns that night were charged in Taylor’s death.

A grand juror says they weren’t given that option.