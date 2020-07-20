Officer in New Jersey revives baby born at train station

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey transit police came to the rescue when a newborn baby stopped breathing.

The dramatic moment was caught on body camera video.

The officers found the mother, who had just given birth inside a train station bathroom in Newark.

Officer Bryan Richards gave the baby girl CPR, but she still wasn’t responsive.

She was then rushed to the hospital.

As Officer Alberto Nunes drove, the baby finally responded to chest compressions and started breathing.

The newborn remains hospitalized, but she’s expected to be OK.