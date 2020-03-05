‘We can’t make this stuff up!’: Driver caught with license plate that expired in 1997

(Slidell Police Department)
SLIDELL, La. — Forgetting is probably not a great excuse if your license plate expired — in 1997.

“For those of you who like to ‘switch tags,’ at least give us a good challenge and don’t use a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!” the Slidell Police Department wrote on Facebook

An officer saw the plate while pulling a vehicle last week.

The driver told the officer, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

Slidell police said it best: “We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!”

