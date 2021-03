(NEXSTAR) -- Before I dig in, let me say I absolutely love Oreos. I have fond memories of dipping the chocolate and icing treats in a cup of milk for a post-dinner dessert or ordering cookies and cream ice cream on a hot summer day.

And I think it's fair to say I'm not alone. America loves Oreo cookies. In 2019, The Oreo brand reportedly surpassed $3 billion in net revenue.