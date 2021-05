ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The former superintendent of the Rockbridge County Regional Jail has been sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for charges related to federal civil rights violations and public corruption, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday.

After a six-day bench trial in 2020, 62-year-old John Marshall Higgins -- a former member of the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors -- was convicted of three counts of deprivation of civil rights for denying medical care to an inmate and failing to protect two inmates from physical abuse, one count of conspiracy to commit mail and honest services fraud, and two counts of mail and honest services fraud for accepting things of value in exchange for engaging in official acts, according to court documents.