Santa Claus exempt from NC’s COVID-19 curfew, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said Santa Claus is exempt from the statewide curfew put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Cooper’s Executive Order 181 put a 10 p.m. curfew in place until Jan. 8 at the earliest.

But with Christmas around the corner, Santa has rounds to make overnight Thursday into Friday – well after 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, Cooper said he would be making an announcement soon about Santa and the curfew.

“We’re going to make sure he can make all his rounds,” Cooper said. “He will wear a mask, however. He’s told me he would.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted earlier in the week that he gave Santa the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure he can deliver presents across the world safely.

“I took a trip up there to the North Pole. I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity and he is good to go!” Fauci said. “He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave, and you have nothing to worry about.”

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.



“I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020