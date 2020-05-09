Officer who went viral for skateboarding says he hopes to change view of police

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Video of a Virginia Beach police officer pulling off some gnarly tricks in his uniform has gone viral and since that video, people in Fort Mill have taken notice and decided to do something to help the officer out.

A local skate shop is sponsoring him and helping him spread a positive message.

Virginia Beach Police Officer Ryan Borman was skating with a group of friends last month and someone recorded this Tik Tok video. It’s since been shared thousands of times on social media, something Borman never expected.

“Let them know that we’re humans too and keep the positive energy going,” Borman said.

With tense images of police officers often portrayed by the public, Borman says his goal is to change the narrative. When Fort Mill viral sensation, “Donut”, heard about Borman, he stepped up to offer guidance.

“I found a kitten and the morning I brought it home, I put it on my shoulder and took a picture and it went incredibly viral. It was on like Michael and Kelly, Good Morning America. It was all over the Internet. I gained 30,000 Instagram followers overnight,” said Mentoring Officer Cody Garrett.

Garrett was also a police officer before he traded in the badge to run Five Oh Skate Shop in Fort Mill. Garrett says the moment he heard about Borman, he scheduled a meet up in Charlotte.

“Ryan and I are probably just going to hang out. We’re going to skate of course. We are going to hook him up with a lot of skate decks and supplies to give to his community. We’re all about community-oriented policing and that’s what he’s been doing,” Garrett said.

Not only has Borman gained a healthy social media following, but he’s also gained a mentor and friend.

“It’s definitely an incredible experience and I’m looking forward to growing,” he said.