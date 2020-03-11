Officer who helped little girl find her way back home is repaid in the most adorable way

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (WJW) — When a little girl in Utah wandered away from home, a police officer in Utah held her hand and helped to keep her calm.

According to a post on Facebook by the West Valley City Police Department, the 3-year-old girl “slipped outside without mom knowing while mom was putting her baby down to sleep.”

Two officers found the girl.

The West Valley City Police Department said Officer Franco “held the girl’s tiny hand while helping her get home and commented on her pretty nail polish.”

When the officers found the girl’s home, the girl repaid Officer Franco with a “beautiful manicure.”

Franco and Officer Perry were commended for their “nice work.”

The post said Franco was “looking good.”