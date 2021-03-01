Now introducing Cheerwine Zero Sugar; company to phase out Diet Cheerwine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Goodbye Diet Cheerwine, and hello Cheerwine Zero Sugar.

As of Monday, Cheerwine Zero Sugar can be found in Food Lion, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods, as well as other locations.

Created in Salisbury, the “Uniquely Southern” cherry soda Cheerwine has been around since 1917.

Cheerwine Zero Sugar offers a new look and name to Diet Cheerwine, which came out more than 20 yeas ago.

“We decided to update Diet Cheerwine to Cheerwine Zero Sugar to better reflect the drink’s flavor profile,” Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member, said.

The sugar-free version is made with a popular Splenda/Sucralose blend and no aspartame.

“Cheerwine Zero Sugar offers the great taste of regular Cheerwine, but without the calories,” Harper said. “And fans of Diet Cheerwine can still enjoy the delightful sugar-free cherry taste they love with Cheerwine Zero Sugar.”

Cheerwine Zero Sugar is available in 12-ounce cans and two-liter bottles in the Carolinas, as well as certain stores in Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Delaware and Maryland.

Cheerwine Zero Sugar is also available online.

The company plans to introduce 20-ounce bottles, six-packs of 0.5-liter bottles and four-packs of 12-ounce glass bottles.