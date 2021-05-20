North Carolinians win 3 big Powerball prizes as jackpot balloons to $218 million

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Three North Carolinians won big in the Wednesday night Powerball as the jackpot continues to grow, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

A $1 million ticket was purchased at Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Stewart Street in Coats in Harnett County. The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing.

A $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Kangaroo Express on Turnersburg Highway in Statesville in Iredell County. The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball. Its $50,000 prize was doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

A $50,000 ticket was purchased at the Walmart on North Green Street in Morganton in Burke County. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

“Having three big wins in one drawing makes for a lucky night for North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, in the news release. “It’s exciting to see. We look forward to meeting those winners and hearing the dreams they have for their prize money.”

In all, more than 22,000 Powerball players in North Carolina won prizes in the drawing with total prizes adding up to $1,278,699. All of the winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

No one won the jackpot in the drawing so it will grow to $218 million.