If you’ve ever had mice, then you know how annoying it is when a mouse steals the cheese out of a trap and escapes.

This mouse, however, didn’t stop there.

Photojournalist David Weatherly says he set up a critter cam in his friend’s attic to see what was going on.

The video shows a mouse stealing the treat and, for some reason, dragging the entire trap around.

If that’s not bold, I don’t know what is.