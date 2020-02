Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A noise complaint brought the Greenville Police Department to Chesterfield Court on Sunday afternoon, WNCT reports.

But when they arrived, they discovered the “noise” was children playing basketball, so the officers joined in.

Neighbor and 101.9 Kiss FM DJ Keith Combs recorded the event on his phone, which went viral.

Since the post, many people took to social media praising the officers, with hashtags like #letkidsbekids and #sorryforthenoise.





Children playing basketball with Greenville’s Police Department (photo credit: Keith Combs).