‘It’s working!’ Video of Utah bridge built just for wildlife shows animals like bears, deer safely crossing interstate

UTAH (WJW) — A wildlife crossing, built just for animals, is being called a success in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife posted video of the project, which was built a couple of years ago.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the Parleys Canyon Wildlife Overpass was built in partnership with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources as part of an interstate widening project. It was meant to enhance safety for drivers and wildlife in the canyon.

The video shows a variety of animals using the bridge like deer, porcupines, squirrels and mountain lions.

The division’s post states: “It’s working! Thanks to the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah State University for monitoring the Parley’s Canyon wildlife overpass this year. As you can see, the 2nd year of this overpass has been successful at helping wildlife safely migrate over busy Interstate 80 and helping motorists be much safer as well. Please keep off of this overpass. Thanks!”

