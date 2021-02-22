It’s OK! The bomb squad has disarmed this super cute bag of newborn kittens

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Everyday, bomb squads put their lives on the line to keep communities safe from potential explosives. This time, however, the threat was a bag of kittens.
The Butler County Bomb Unit was called in to check out a suspicious package at a church in New Miami.
Specialist Mike Grimes and Detective Detherage arrived on the scene and heard a sound.
It wasn’t ticking. It was purring.
Inside the bag, they found a mama cat and six 1-day-old babies.
“There was a note left stating ‘Sprinkles’ went into labor yesterday (Feb. 17),” the sheriff’s office said. “Momma and babies are warm, cozy and fed at the Animal Friends Shelter!”